China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 376.4% in March

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 376.4% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 546,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 3,288,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,410. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.