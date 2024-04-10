Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.30. 2,275,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,053,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.