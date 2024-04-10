GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 57.30% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 7.0 %

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 134,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $30.59.

