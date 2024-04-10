Quaero Capital S.A. Invests $1.69 Million in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Equinix by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX traded down $29.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $772.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $848.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.81. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

