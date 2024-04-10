Quaero Capital S.A. Trims Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Quaero Capital S.A. lessened its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200,041 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 614,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after acquiring an additional 452,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. 3,654,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

