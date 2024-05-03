iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $425,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

