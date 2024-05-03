New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searle & CO. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 14,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,876,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %
Emerson Electric stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.
Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric
In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
