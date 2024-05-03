New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after acquiring an additional 456,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $126.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

