Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. reduced its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Fluence Energy makes up 3.3% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Fluence Energy worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FLNC. Susquehanna raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,025. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

