Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

