Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $112,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 79.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2,421.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

