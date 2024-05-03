New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,774,000 after purchasing an additional 943,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

