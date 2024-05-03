Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $42,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $432.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

