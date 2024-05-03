BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $77.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 324,638 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,082,000 after purchasing an additional 704,932 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

