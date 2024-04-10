Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

