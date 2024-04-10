Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.54% from the company’s previous close.

EOLS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $770.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.45. Evolus has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $100,794.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 792,416 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,801.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,969 shares of company stock worth $831,005. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Evolus by 453.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Evolus by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

