Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $28.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.68 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.72% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $120,360. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,914,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II and phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

