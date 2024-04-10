Bel Fuse Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.0 %

BELFB opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $781.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.44. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,817,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

