BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 28,279 shares.The stock last traded at $74.40 and had previously closed at $74.29.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $509.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
