BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 28,279 shares.The stock last traded at $74.40 and had previously closed at $74.29.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $509.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKIE. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

