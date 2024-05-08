Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.18% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.13. 2,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,375. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $834.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.