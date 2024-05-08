Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $43.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on WMB. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Williams Companies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 591,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 90,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
