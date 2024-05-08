Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $43.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WMB. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 645,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,275. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Williams Companies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 591,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 90,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.