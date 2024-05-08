Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,072 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.65. 118,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,657. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

