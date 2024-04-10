Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.004 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.490-2.490 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.41.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $253.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.90 and its 200-day moving average is $228.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $1,975,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

