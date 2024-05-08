Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.59 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $529,602.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,667.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $192.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,533. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.95.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

