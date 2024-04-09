Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,539,000 after buying an additional 689,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

