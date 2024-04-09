T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Lessened by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 710,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,129. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

