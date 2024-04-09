Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,315 shares during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp comprises 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 3.43% of John Marshall Bancorp worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 185,400.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMSB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $239.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.55. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

