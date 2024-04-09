Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.54. 1,007,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,104. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.