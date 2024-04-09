ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QLD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. 2,759,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $45.98 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

