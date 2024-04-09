CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.40.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE:CACI traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,671. CACI International has a 1-year low of $293.69 and a 1-year high of $382.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CACI International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

