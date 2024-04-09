NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $671.79 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and approximately $671.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.40 or 0.00010755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00068604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00023747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,185,162,009 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,240,960 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,185,165,429 with 1,060,080,590 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.5350913 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 391 active market(s) with $639,619,639.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

