Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.32.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 128.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

