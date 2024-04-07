Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.23. 952,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,611. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

