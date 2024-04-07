Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 43,590 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HAL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. 4,624,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,205. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.