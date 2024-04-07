Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 295,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of agilon health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

NYSE:AGL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,952. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.49. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $28.99.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. agilon health’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

