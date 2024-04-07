Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Decreased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

