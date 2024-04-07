Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 246.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

NSC opened at $250.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.76. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.