New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $35,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $265.63 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.01 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

