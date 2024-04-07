Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $10.50 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.56.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $13,015,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 287,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

