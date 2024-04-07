Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allurion Technologies in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allurion Technologies during the third quarter worth $14,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Allurion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,932,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Allurion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allurion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allurion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
