Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,979 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,117,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,615. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.