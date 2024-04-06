Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 253 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,302,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 125,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 636,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,346. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.