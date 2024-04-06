Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.39

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.39 and traded as high as $92.63. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $88.94, with a volume of 15,750 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 59.68%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,812,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,428,000 after buying an additional 420,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $5,300,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

