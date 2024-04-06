PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Trading 15% Higher

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. 99,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 12,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Company Profile

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates in three segments: Cellular; Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet; and Fixed Telecommunications. The company offers prepaid and post-paid services, and international and roaming, such as outbound roamers, international call and SMS, and overseas call products.

