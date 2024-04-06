Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.58

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.58 and traded as high as $31.90. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 2,965 shares traded.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
