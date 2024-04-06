Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.58

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.58 and traded as high as $31.90. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 2,965 shares traded.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

