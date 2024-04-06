Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 5.6%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.39. 183,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 642,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XMTR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.78 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,243 shares of company stock valued at $444,742 over the last 90 days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 816.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 343.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 238.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

