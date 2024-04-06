1,669 Shares in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $78.65 and a 12 month high of $107.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.4781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

