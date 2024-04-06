JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 730,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 328% from the previous session’s volume of 170,739 shares.The stock last traded at $45.27 and had previously closed at $45.21.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

