Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $4,771,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,456,814.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE:CVNA opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.30 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $94.04.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
