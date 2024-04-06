Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $273,435,000 after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,340,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.